'Killing Eve' season two is 'much darker' for Eve: Sandra Oh

London, Feb 17 (PTI) Actor Sandra Oh says the upcoming season two of her hit BBC show, "Killing Eve", will be "much darker" for her character.The season two of the spy thriller, which pits British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Oh) against a dangerous and unhinged assassin named Villanelle (Jodie Comer), will premiere on April 7.In an interview with Extra TV, Oh, who recently won a Golden Globe award for the show, said, "It's so much darker for Eve's character. It just goes really, really dark, and the pressure is intense. The line just keeps on moving, and Eve just steps over that line."Comer said the season two will be "much more of what people loved about the first series"."We are still going on a journey with these characters. But they're all in different places and the relationships between them have changed with the events of series one, so we're all having to move in a new direction, which is exciting," she added.In the show's sophomore run, Oh and Comer will be joined Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Shannon Tarbet, Nina Sosanya, Edward Bluemel and Julian Barratt. PTI RB RB