Killing of Mir big loss for nation: J-K unit of BJP

Jammu, May 5 (PTI) Terming the killing of its leader Gul Mohammad Mir as a big loss for the nation, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Sunday said his sacrifice would not go in vain.Mir, the district vice-president of the party, was shot dead by three militants in his house at Nowgam-Verinag area of Anantnag district late Saturday.His killing is a big loss to the nation...he was a brave man who always fought against Pakistani terrorists and till the last breath of his life served the motherland, state BJP president Ravinder Raina said.He said Mir was known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee of Anantnag and was a great son of mother India.The martyrdom of Mir will not go in vain and all those coward Pakistanis (terrorists) will be neutralised very soon, he said and saluted the courage and patriotic zeal of the slain leader.BJP state spokesperson Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta said the killing of Mir is not only a dastardly act of terror but a sign of desperation of those forces who are scared of the growing numbers of nationalists in the valley."Attack just a couple of days before polling is meant to scare political workers of BJP. Nationalist forces in valley have become strong enough to thwart nefarious designs of those who are against democracy, he said.PTI TAS DVDV