Killing of MLA in Arunachal an attempt to disturb peace in Northeast: Rajnath

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday expressed anguish over the killing of an MLA, his son and nine others in Arunachal Pradesh by suspected NSCN rebels and termed it as an "outrageous attempt" to disturb peace in the Northeast.His deputy Kiren Rijiju also demanded strongest possible action against those responsible for the dastardly attack."Shocked and anguished by the killing of MLA Tirong Aboh ji, his family and others in Arunachal Pradesh. It is an outrageous attempt to disturb peace and normalcy in the North East. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared. My condolences to the bereaved families," Singh said in a tweet.Rijiju said he was shocked and saddened by the brutal attack and tragic killing of Aboh, his family members and others."Strongest possible action will be taken against those responsible for such dastardly attack," he tweeted.Suspected Naga militants Tuesday gunned down Aboh, a sitting MLA from Khonsa West constituency, and 10 others, including his son and security personnel, in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh.The MLA was also seeking re-election from the same constituency on a ticket of the National People's Party, headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Aboh was on his way from Assam to his constituency, along with his family members, three police personnel and a poll agent, when suspected NSCN-IM rebels opened fire at their vehicles around 11.30am. PTI ACB ZMN