Killings of Youth Cong activists 'heinous', guilty will face action: Vijayan

Kasaragod/Kottayam, Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday termed as "heinous" the recent killings of two Youth Congress activists in Kasaragod and said stern action would be taken against the guilty.The Youth Congress workers, Kripesh (24) and Sarath Lal (21), were allegedly waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kasargod district late on Sunday night. They were returning home after attending a function in Periya."The murder of two Youth Congress workers was heinous. There is no need protect those who commit such heinous crimes. That's why party (CPI-M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan openly denied the party's role in the incident," Vijayan said.The government would take strong action against those who have committed the crime, he said, addressing workers of Communist Party of India (Marxist) after laying the foundation stone of the party's new district committee office in Kasargod.Hitting out at the Congress, Vijayan said after the murder of the two activists, the party acted like it had got the licence to indulge in violence."No one reacted to the violence by Congress workers. Law will take its own course. Those who have done something wrong will be punished," he said.The chief minister claimed that there were "many forces" which operated on the basis of hate towards the Left parties."When some crime takes place against the Left workers, many think they deserve it. Even a certain section of the media thinks so," Vijayan said.There were reports that the chief minister was keen to visit the parents of the two Youth Congress workers, but changed his plans after the Congress's lukewarm response.On Friday, Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Vijayan's convoy in Kasargod to protest the killings.Meanwhile, Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran sought a CBI probe into the killings.A day after the Crime Branch took over the investigation into the case from the local police, Ramachandran alleged that the track record of its inspector general was not good."The Left government has appointed this officer as investigation head in the criminal cases in which the party leaders are involved," he told reporters in Kottayam.A CBI probe is required to arrest the real culprits, he added.The ruling CPI(M) is facing the heat over the killings of Kripesh and Lal.Opposition Congress and BJP have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the CPI(M) leadership. The Left party has denied the charge.Seven people, including a local CPI(M) leader, have been arrested in connection with the killings. PTI RRT UD TGB CORR BN DIVDIV