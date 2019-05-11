Kim and Kanye West welcome fourth child together via surrogate.

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and husband, singer Kanye West, have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy.The child was born via surrogate.The 38-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared the news on Twitter. "He's here and he's perfect!" she wrote.The couple are also parents to daughters Chicago, 15 months, and North, five months, as well as son Saint, three."He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kim added. The couple has not yet revealed the name their new born. PTI SHDSHD