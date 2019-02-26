Kim Cattrall making comeback on TV

Los Angeles, Feb 26 (PTI) "Sex and The City" star Kim Cattrall is returning to the small screen in another lead role.The actor, who has been low key with her acting jobs in recent years, is headlining a Gothic dramedy from Fox called "Filthy Rich".According to TheWrap, "The Help" director Tate Taylor is attached to helm the project.Set in the American South, the show will focus on two women fiercely devoted to their families."When the wealthy CEO of the world's largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will."When the steel azalea matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimised heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire," the synopsis read.Cattrall was last seen in Swedish show "Modus" and web series "Tell Me a Story". PTI RDSRDS