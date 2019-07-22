Kin of killed BJP workers in WB to hold 'public tribunal'; likely to meet Shah

Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) In a bid to counter the TMC Martyr's Day rally, the BJP leadership in West Bengal will take family members of party workers killed in alleged political violence in the last one year to New Delhi for a "public tribunal".The kin are also likely to meet Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah and request him to get the family members justice, BJP sources said. According to a senior state BJP leader, the 23 victims' families will speak on the issue of ongoing violence and undemocratic atmosphere in the state during a program christened "Public Tribunal" organised by a think tank, considered to be close to the saffron camp. "We are also trying to arrange a meeting with Amit Shah-ji. The family members are very keen on meeting Amit-ji and request him to ensure the families get justice. The state government has only tried to hush up those cases," the senior BJP leader said. In May, families of the deceased BJP workers were invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. The invitation to these families irked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who later decided not to attend the swearing-in. According to another senior state BJP leader, the "public tribunal" is being organised to expose Banerjee and her politics of annihilation of political opponents in front of the national audience. "Yesterday (July 21) she was observing Martyrs' Day rally. But the fact is she herself is practising the same politics of annihilation of her opponents. So we want to expose this duplicity," another senior BJP leader said. The BJP made inroads in Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. In 2014, the BJP had won just two LS seats in the state. Since the Lok Sabha poll results, the BJP and TMC have engaged in a political battle with an eye on the 2021 Bengal assembly polls. PTI PNT ANB INDIND