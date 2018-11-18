King Khan cheers Maharaja; says 'unofficially, unabashedly' wants to be airline's ambassador

(Eds: Adds last para about current brand ambassador) New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Impressed by Air India's services, cine star Shah Rukh Khan Sunday said "unofficially and unabashedly" he wants to declare himself as the ambassador of the national carrier. Responding to the star's appreciation, Air India said it is humbled when 'King Khan' is the brand ambassador for 'Maharaja'. Debt-laden Air India is working on ways to turn around its fortunes and there have been instances of the airline facing flak from customers for poor services. Against this backdrop, the airline also said the star's words of appreciation are encouraging. Shah Rukh Khan, who is also known as 'King Khan', took an Air India flight from New York to Mumbai. He landed in Mumbai on Sunday, according to an airline official. "Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindia...," Khan said in a tweet. "Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey...Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai...," he said. Air India tweeted saying it is always a pleasure for 'Maharaja' to serve 'King Khan'. "The Air India family is so happy to see your kind words of appreciation which are so encouraging for us. We are truly humbled when 'King Khan' is the brand ambassador for 'Maharaja'," the airline said. Among others, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha retweeted Khan's tweet about Air India. At present, there is no official brand ambassador of Air India. PTI RAM IAS MR