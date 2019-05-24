King, PM of Bhutan, Australian premier congratulate Modi on election win

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The king, and prime minister of Bhutan, and the Australian premier telephoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on returning to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the 300 mark and was leading in one seat as counting for votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats neared its end on Friday.Congratulations have been pouring in from India and the world over as Modi secured a second term in a resounding fashion. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck called Modi on Thursday to congratulate him on his victory in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.The king also conveyed his good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said Friday.Modi thanked the king and conveyed that New Delhi accords highest importance to its unique and special friendship with Bhutan. He reiterated that the Government of Indias commitment to continue working closely with the Royal Government of Bhutan in taking this partnership to even greater heights. The prime minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering also called up PM on Thursday. Tshering lauded the strong leadership provided by Modi in India and hoped that India achieved great successes under his vision and leadership, the statement said.Modi reiterated his commitment to continue working with Tshering and the Government of Bhutan for deepening and further strengthening the special and exemplary bilateral relationship. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also called up Modi on Thursday for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha polls."The prime minister mentioned that India attaches great significance to further strengthening her relations with Australia. He highlighted that India and Australia are both strong and vibrant democracies, and with our expanding economic engagement, increasing high level interactions and strong people-to-people ties, the momentum generated in our relations would continue further," the statement said.Modi also congratulated Morrison for guiding his Liberal-National Coalition to victory in recently concluded elections in Australia. He also reiterated his invitation to PM Morrison to visit India. PTI NAB CK