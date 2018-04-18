Kingfisher Beer tops most trusted alcoholic beverage brands list

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Beleaguered Vijay Mallya may be embroiled in controversies but Kingfisher Beer brand, owned by Mallya-promoted United Breweries, continues to top the most trusted alcoholic beverage brands list.

As per the Brand Trust Report 2018, Kingfisher Beer, Black Dog and Budweiser are the top three most trusted alcoholic beverage brands.

Kingfisher Beer has maintained its leadership position ...and remain the unmitigated leader for the last eight years of the Brand Trust Report, TRA Research CEO N Chandramouli said.

Kingfisher is the flagship brand of United breweries Ltd. In August last year, United Breweries announced its Chairman Vijay Mallya has ceased to be director of the company following market regulator Sebis order against him.

Mallya, who had fled to the UK in March 2016, is also wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore and some other matters.

Royal Stag, Signature, Johnnie Walker ranked number four, five and six, respectively. Carlsberg, Blenders Pride, Tuborg and Imperial Blue are the other brand which figure in the top 10 list.

Over 2,450 respondents participated in the survey conducted by TRA Research across 16 cities and its findings have been compiled in The Brand Trust Report 2018.

As per the latest brand trust report, South Korean consumer durables firm Samsung, followed by Sony and LG are Indias most trusted brand. Tata Group, the only Indian company to feature in the top five and US-based Apple occupy the fourth and the fifth ranking.

Among Indias 1,000 Most Trusted brands, the categories with the maximum brands were food and beverage and FMCG contributing to 25.6 per cent of the total brands in the listings.

When compared to last year, 320 new brands made it to the list, 368 brands fell in rank, 307 brands rose in rank, and five brands retained their ranks, it said. PTI SVK BAL BAL