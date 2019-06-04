'Kingsman 3' will freak out fans: Matthew Vaughn

London, Jun 4 (PTI) Director Matthew Vaughn says fans should expect the unexpected from the upcoming third movie in the "Kingsman" franchise. Fox Studios announced the film last September with Vaughn attached as writer and director."People will either freak out in a good way, or freak out in a bad way, but they will freak out. You can expect the unexpected is all I'll say... we're literally finishing the script off as I speak but they go on a journey that, if anyone sees it coming, then I'll give up," he told The Playlist.The director said he is planning to start production on the film later this year, with an expected release date of 2021. Vaughn added that if people like the film, the makers would want to come up with "more Kingsman movies in the franchise". He also revealed the team recently completed shooting for the "Kingsman" prequel movie, tentatively titled "The Great Game"."Next year you're getting The Great Game. It's wrapped. (But) it's not actually called The Great Game. I don't know what it's going to be called. That's a working title. We wrapped last week, so we're excited about it. It's incredibly different," he said. The film will be released in February 2020 and is reported to star Ralph Fiennes and be set during World War I, focusing on the establishment of the secret organisation. PTI SHD RDSRDS