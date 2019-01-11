Kiosk at Noida City Centre metro station catches fire, no major damage

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A kiosk in an unpaid concourse area at the Noida City Centre metro station caught fire on Friday, causing minor material damage, officials said. The incident took place around 5:44 am, a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said."A kiosk in an unpaid concourse area at the Noida City Centre metro station caught fire in the morning. The fire was extinguished with the help of the station and fire brigade staff," he added.The fire had no major impact on the overall metro services, except some damage to the cable ducts of the AFC (automatic fare collection) system which were repaired, the official said."DMRC will take appropriate action under the laid down provisions against the kiosk-owning agency for negligence and causing damage to metro property," he added. PTI KND BUNRC