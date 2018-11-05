Kiran Bedi cautions against dumping garbage into drains

Puducherry, Nov 4 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi Sunday issued "final warning" to residents and shop owners who threw garbage into drains, hitting the free flow of rainwater.After holding a meeting with officials concerned at her office, Bedi, in a WhatsApp message, said municipal inspectors will come down heavily on violators. "At least 100 persons will be fined daily for dumping garbage into recently desilted drains. The drive starts Monday," she said.The Lt Governor, who has been focussing on 'Clean and Green Puducherry', said she had asked the local administration department director and municipal commissioners to ensure that no shop owners or residents in the town limits threw garbage into the drains. Bedi, who had cancelled the visit to her native place on Diwali to ensure that 'Operation Garbage' and desilting of drains were zealously implemented, held meetings with the field staff of PWD to ensure that they were present in their work spots. Meanwhile, Revenue Minister M O H F Shah Jahan held a meeting with officials of Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, and prepared an action plan to rise to any exigency. PTI CORR SRY