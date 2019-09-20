Kiran Choudhry to head Cong's Haryana manifesto committee

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Congress on Friday set up an election manifesto committee for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls, with Kiran Choudhry as its chairperson.Former Haryana minister Aftab Ahmed will be the convener of the committee and ex-Seva Dal president Suresh Gupta its co-convener. The committee has senior party leaders as its members, including Haryana PCC chief Kumari Selja and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, besides ex-ministers and MLAs. "Congress president has approved the proposal of the Haryana Pradesh Election Manifesto Committee, with Kiran Choudhry as its chairperson and ex-minister Aftab Ahmed as convener and Suresh Gupta, ex-Seva Dal president, as its co-convener," the party said in a statement.The members of the committee include Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Yadav, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Karan Singh Dalal, Sampat Singh, Subhash Batra and Geeta Bhukkal among others.Meanwhile, in another statement, the Congress president also approved the inclusion of some party leaders from the state in the election committee.These include ex-ministers Ajay Choudhary, Subhash Batra, Rao Narender and Shreekrishan Hooda, besides AICC secretaries Ashish Dua and Vikram Rathore. PTI SKC IJT