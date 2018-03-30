scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kirana prices end flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) There was not much activity at the wholesale kirana market in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range on little doing and settled at the previous levels.

Marketmen said adquate stocks position against restricted buying activity, kept prices unaltered.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs):

Ajwain (per kg) 95-155, black pepper (per kg) 380-550, betel-nut (kg) 260-330, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 620-650 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 690-990, cardamom small (kg)-chitridar 980-1,080, cardamom (colour robin) 900-925, cardamom bold 940-960, cardamom extra (bold) 1,030-1,040, cloves 525-595, chirounji (kg) Rs 690-790, cinnamon (kg) Rs 150-160, coriander (qntl) Rs 6,100-12,300, dry mango (qntl) Rs 6,000-22,000, dry ginger (qntl) Rs 12,200-17,200, kalaunji (qntl) Rs 11,200-11,400, mace-Red (kg) Rs 900-1,125, mace-Yellow (kg) Rs 960-980, methi (qntl) Rs 7,000-18,500, makhana (kg) Rs 580-730, nutmeg (kg) Rs 430-440, poppy seed (Turkey) Rs 300-320, (U.P) Rs 470-480 kg, poppy seed (MP-RAJ) Rs 490-500 kg, red chillies (qntl) Rs 6,500-16,000, saffron Irani Rs 80-90 (per gram), saffron Kashmiri Rs 100-120 (per gram), saunf (qntl) Rs 9,500-16,500, turmeric (qntl) Rs 7,800-10,800, tamarind (qntl) Rs 4,800-5,100, tamarind without seed (qntl) Rs 8,500-9,500, tea (kg) Rs 95-285, watermelon kernel (kg)Rs 130-140, jeera-new common (qntl) Rs 16,300-16,500 and jeera-new best (qntl) Rs 18,500-19,000. PTI KPS SDG SBT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos