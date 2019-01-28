scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kirloskar Electric gets shareholder nod to sell Rs 300-cr non-core assets

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Kirloskar Electric Company has got shareholders' approval to sell non-core assets, including properties situated in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hubbale, Hyderabad, Pune and Mysore worth up to Rs 300 crore. The shareholders also approved with requisite majority the proposal of related-party transaction for selling non-core assets and properties situated in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hubbale, Hyderabad, Pune and Mysore, according to a BSE filing. According to the proposal, the board of directors had identified non-core assets and other vacant lands which have no value to operation of the company, worth up to Rs 300 crore for liquidation. PTI KKS HRS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos