Kirron Kher richer than hubby Anupam: Poll affidavit

Chandigarh, Apr 25 (PTI) Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher, has declared herself richer than her husband Anupam Kher.In her affidavit filed along with nomination papers Thursday, the Chandigarh MP has put her assets at Rs 30.88 crore, nearly double that of her husband.Kirron Kher, 66, has evaluated her movable and immovable assets at Rs 16.97 crore and 13.91 crore respectively in her affidavit.She, however, has declared that Anupam Kher owns total assets worth Rs 16.61 crore, including moveable assets.Among her movable assets, Kirron Kher has declared bank deposits, investment in bonds and some cash in hand.Her affidavit also discloses that she owns a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 61.08 lakh while her husband has a Mercedes Benz and Scorpio together worth Rs 1.48 crore.As per the affidavit, she also owns gold jewellery and other precious items worth Rs 4.64 crore.The couple has immovable assets including residential apartments worth Rs 15.66 crore. As per the details of her educational qualifications given in the affidavit, Kirron Kher is an MA in English from Panjab University. She did her masters in 1973.She has also described herself as a film artiste while Anupam Kher has been shown as a film artiste besides the proprietor of 'Actor Prepares', Actor Prepares Productions, Anupam Kher's Talent Company and Curtain Call.Kirron is pitted against Congress candidate and four-time MP Pawan Kumar Bansal and AAP nominee Harmohan Dhawan for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.Earlier in the day,the BJP MP held a roadshow here before filing her nomination papers. She was accompanied byUttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Anupam Kher. Others present on the occasion of filing of her nomination papershere included Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state minister Abhimanyu and Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon.