Kirti Kulhari to play cop in 'The Girl on the Train'

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Actor Kirti Kulhari will be playing the role of a British cop in the Hindi remake of Hollywood blockbuster "The Girl on the Train".The film, starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead, is an official remake of the 2016 thriller featuring Emily Blunt. Parineeti will play an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation.Kirti will essay the part of Aaliyah Kaur in the film.The actor said she is excited to reunite with director Ribhu Das Gupta for the film, after working with him on Netflix original series "Bard of Blood"."I have had a great time shooting with Ribhu for 'Bard of Blood' and I totally love his perspective and vision. What excited me the most was definitely the character, I have never played a role like this. "It's challenging, it's full of layers. Really looking forward to shooting this one," Kirti said in a statement.The movie is produced by Reliance Entertainment. Set in the UK, the film will also feature Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwari. Kirti will next be seen in "Mission Mangal", slated to be released on Independence Day.The actor also has season two of Amazon web series "Four More Shots Please" and film "Bataasha", in which she will play a musician, in the pipeline.