Kisan Khet Mazdoor Cong to launch agitation against Centre

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress Thursday accused the Modi government of being "anti-farmer" and said it would launch a country-wide agitation next month to "expose" its mindset. Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress chief Nana Patole said the Niti Ayog statement opposing farm loan waiver was a clear example that depicted the "anti-farmer mindset of the BJP".He said party chief Rahul Gandhi has been fighting for the cause of farmers and has fulfilled the promises made to the people of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.Patole, a former BJP MP from Maharashtra, said it took five years for the Modi government to realise that farmers were facing problems. "The Niti Ayog has given a statement on farm loan waiver. When Rahul Gandhi called for a farm loan waiver in Parliament, the BJP had problems. "The fact is that Narendra Modi and the BJP are against farmers and the Niti Ayog statement shows the clear 'anti-farmer' mindset of the BJP," he said.Joining the debate on farm loan waivers, government think-tank Niti Aayog had on Wednesday said such a move helped only a fraction of farmers and was no solution to mitigate agrarian distress. The head of Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress added that the party-ruling states were also providing bonus along with a higher minimum support price (MSP) to farmers and would do the same across the country if voted to power. PTI SKC SRY