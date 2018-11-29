Kisan rally throws traffic in a tizzy in parts of Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Farmers from different parts of Delhi who began their march towards Ramlila Maidan Thursday as part of a massive kisan rally planned in the city, sent traffic into a tizzy in some parts of the national capital.On Thursday morning, farmers arrived at Anand Vihar railway station where they were welcomed by members of Left-backed students' outfit AISA.Farmers also reached Bijwasan in southwest Delhi and began their march towards Ramlila Maidan.Due to this march, traffic on Bijwasan and Dwarka Link Road was affected with police asking commuters to avoid the stretch.Farmer leaders said they were expecting as many as one lakh farmers at Ramlila Maidan by evening. On Friday, they will march from there to Parliament. PTI SLB ASG ASG ABHABH