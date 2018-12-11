Kishanganga project tunnel dewatered to lay cables

Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have dewatered one of the tunnels of the Kishanganga Hydro Electric Project (KHEP) for laying of cable to Gurez valley in Bandipora district. "To provide mobile connectivity to around a dozen habitation of remote Gurez valley for the first time, the Bandipora district administration took a task to lay the cable through the Adit-1 tunnel of Kishenganga Hydro Electric Project (KHEP) which was the only option to provide connectivity to villages with difficult topography," an official spokesperson said. The task of dewatering the 650-metre-long Adit-1 tunnel of the KHEP started on November 19 and was completed on December 9, Bandipora Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.In October, the Gurez valley received 4G mobile connectivity for the first time, though certain areas continued to be without mobile connectivity owing to tough terrain and being close to the Line of Control (LoC). Choudhary said the district administration took a risk during winters to dewater the Adit tunnel of KHEP so that it could be used to lay BSNL cables, which was the only option left to connect the habitations of Kanzalwan, Bagtore, Izmarg and adjoinning villages. An official of the Hindustan Construction Company said it was a difficult task to dewater the tunnel, that too in chilling cold, but the logistical support by the deputy commissioner made the task easier for them as the task was completed in record 21 days. PTI MIJHMB