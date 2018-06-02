Kishmish dips on subdued demand

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Kishmish prices eased by Rs 200 per 40 kgs at the wholesale dry fruit market in the national capital today largely due to subdued demand from retailers and stockists.

Adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing regions also put pressure on the kishmish prices.

Kishmish Indian yellow and green prices declined by Rs 200 each to conclude at Rs 6,800-7,000 and Rs 8,500-12,000 per 40 kgs, respectively.

Traders said a fall in demand from retailers and stockists against increased arrivals, mainly led to the decline in kishmish prices.

Following are todays quotations (per 40 kgs):

Almond (California-new) Rs 19,000-19,200, almond-gurbandi Rs 12,300-12,800, almond (girdhi) Rs 5,300-5,500, abjosh afghani Rs 8,000-25,000, almond kernel (california) Rs 680-690 per kg, almond kernel (gurbandi) Rs 650-750 per kg, chilgoza-(Roasted) (1 kg) Rs 2,300-2,400, cashew kernel 1 kg (no 180) Rs 1,085-1,090, cashew Kernel (no 210) Rs 980-990, cashew kernel (no 240) Rs 880-890, cashew kernel (no 320) Rs 760-780, cashew kernel broken 2 pieces Rs 705-780, cashew kernel broken 4 pieces Rs 630-730, cashew kernel broken 8 pieces Rs 560-665, copra (qtl) Rs 18,000-22,000, coconut powder (25 kgs) Rs 5,300-6,000, dry dates-red (qtl) Rs 3,500-12,500, fig Rs 25,000-35,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari local Rs 8,000-10,000 (40 kgs), kishmish kandhari special Rs 10,000-20,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian yellow (40 kgs) Rs 6,800-7,000 (40 kgs), kishmish Indian green Rs 8,500-12,000 (40 kgs), pistachio Irani Rs 1,250-1,400 (1 kg), pistachio hairati Rs 1,500-1,570 (1 kg), pistachio peshawari Rs 1,700-1,750 (1 kg), pistachio dodi (roasted) 750-900 (1 kg), walnut Rs 300-400 and walnut kernel (1 kg) Rs 600-1,000.