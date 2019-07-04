Kishtwar accident: J-K Guv announces special assistance for girl child who lost her parents

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced special assistance for three-year-old girl who lost her parents and siblings in Monday's accident in Kishtwar, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said here on Thursday.A bus met with an accident at Srigwari Kishtwar in which 35 people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries. One of the survivors - a three-year-old girl child Adeeba - lost her parents and siblings in the accident. Moved by the poignant and tragic circumstances that had befallen on Adeeba, the Governor has immediately announced Rs two lakh as a solatium from the Regional Red Cross in favour of the girl child, which will be in the shape of a fixed deposit, the Raj Bhavan spokesman said. He said beyond this humane gesture, the Governor has also announced a monthly assistance of Rs 1200 per month, for next 15 years, to be credited in the account of girl child.This assistance will be over and above the normal ex-gratia compensation announced by the government, the spokesman said.Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, would be the local guardian of the girl till she attains adulthood, he said. Adeeba would also be rendered social and financial assistance through the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, he said.The district administration, in consultation with civil society, would ensure that a permanent care giver be identified for her upbringing in a healthy, conducive and amenable environment, the spokesman said.He said the district administration has been directed by the Governor to take all measures that are required for a secure and healthy childhood of Adeeba. PTI SSB RCJ