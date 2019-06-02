Kissed a lot of frogs before getting here: Hilary Swank on husband Philip Schneider

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) Actor Hilary Swank says it may have taken a long time to find true love, but she is now happily married to husband Philip Schneider.The Oscar winner tied the knot with the entrepreneur last August in a romantic secret ceremony.Asked how it was being married to Schneider, Swank told People Now, "He's great. It took a long time to get the right guy. "I kissed a lot of frogs before getting here. There's not anything that I would really change (about him). I'm really happy with him."Previously, the "Million Dollar Baby" star revealed the couple met on a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins' wife Vicki and another close friend Jean. PTI RDSRDS