Kit Harington, Emma Stone to host SNL

(Eds: Updating with details in para 4) Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington will debut as the host of "Saturday Night Live" in the April 6 episode, NBC announced.According to EW, the actor will be joined by Sara Bareilles, who will serve as musical guest. Harington's hosting duties come ahead of the much anticipated April 14 premiere of the HBO fantasy drama's final season."The Favourite" star Emma Stone will emcee the April 13th episode, with popular South Korean boy band BTS attached to perform, which will be their first appearance on the show. This will be Stone's fourth stint at the "SNL". The late-night stand-up show had previously announced that "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh is set to host the March 30 episode, to be joined by Australian music group Tame Impala.