KITE develops portal to provide details of Kerala schools

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 3 (PTI) In a first of its kind, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), has developed a comprehensive portal to provide details of over 15,000 schools in the state.'Sametham-school data bank' comprises basic details of schools likeinfrastructure, numbers of students, details of teachers andnon-teaching staff, location etc, a statement issued by the KITE said.The Kerala government has issued an order approving the use of 'Sametham' forthe official purpose of the General Education Department, it said."Schools and public can now access Sametham and verify the details," said K Anvar Sadath, the vice chairman and executive director of KITE.The portal would be officially launched by February 20, he said.Five types of schools -- primary, upper primary, high school, highersecondary and vocational higher secondary -- are classified in a singlecampus model in the portal. PTI UD DPB