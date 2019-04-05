KJ Apa to star in 'I Still Believe'

Los Angeles, Apr 5 (PTI) Actor KJ Apa has been roped in to to play Christian musician Jeremy Camp in Lionsgate's "I Still Believe".According to Variety, actor Gary Sinise will play his father Tom Camp in the faith-based biopic.The film will start shooting soon and will open on March 20, 2020. Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin are directing the film. Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn have penned the script. Kevin Downes and the Erwin brothers will produce the film under their Kingdom banner.The story will focus on Camp's journey of love and loss that proves there is always hope. Camp is a Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter who has sold over five million albums and has toured 36 countries. He has released four gold albums and received two American Music Awards nominations. PTI SHDSHD