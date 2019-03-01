KL-CUSTOMS OFFICIAL HELD(mes1)

Customs official held for 'aiding' gold-smuggling Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI): A customs official was arrestedFriday at the Cochin international airport for allegedlyaiding smuggling of gold worth over Rs one crore, DRI sourcessaid here.Sunil Francis, who is in the cadre of havildar inthecustoms department, was allegedly handed over three gold barsweighing one kg each by a passenger upon his arrival here froma Gulf country this morning, the sources said.Francis was arrested while trying to flee through theexit gate of the airport, they said, adding that thepassenger, the alleged carrier, has also been held.The accused customs official was earlier put under thescanner of the DRI after he was found around the airport onhis day-off, customs commissioner Sumit Kumar said. An enquiry against Francis has begun and he may besuspended, he added. PTI TGB NVGTRK TRK