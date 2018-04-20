KL-SPICES-BOARD

Spices Board urges cardamom growers to report discrepancies in payments Kochi, Apr 20 (PTI) The Spices Board has urged cardamom growers to report discrepancies, if any, with regard to payment for cardamom sold through auctions. Farmers, who have not received payments from the auctioneers, even after the due date, are requested to inform the board in writing with proof of sale to ensure that appropriate action is taken, a Spices Board release said here. According to the Cardamom (Licensing and Marketing) Amendment Rules 2014, the auctioneer shall pay the growers whose cardamom is pooled, the applicable sale value of the quantity sold within ten days from the date of auction. However, various reports have pointed to the possibility of delays, beyond the mandated period, in making payments to cardamom growers and the Board has decided to invoke the bank guarantee of auctioneers if there is a default in grower payments, it said. PTI TGB TGB