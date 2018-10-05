KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to celebrate 99th anniversary on Oct 7

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will celebrate its 99th anniversary on October 7, becoming the only airline in the world to reach this milestone. KLM -- set up on October 7, 1919 -- is the oldest airline still operating under its original name. The airline has already launched exclusive promotions and engagement activities from October 4 for 99 hours across multiple channels, offering attractive discounts on ticket purchases to Amsterdam and to over 40 destinations across its network. "For us, this is an occasion to thank our customers for their continued loyalty over the years. Our customers are at the heart of our business and we take care of them with special attention and passion. This is what makes us different," said JeanNoel Rault, General Manager Air FranceKLM, Indian Sub-Continent. The Air France-KLM group was formed after the merger of the two major carriers in May 2004. "We have brought Europe and the rest of the world closer to our customers in India with our partnership with Jet Airways. Together we offer 31 weekly flights to Amsterdam, connecting from 45 Indian cities," he said. PTI VRN MKJMKJ