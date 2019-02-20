KMC lodges police complaint over bank fraud of Rs 23 lakh

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials have lodged a police complaint regarding a bank fraud of Rs 23 lakh from the official account of the corporation, Mayor Firhad Hakim said Tuesday. "It has come to our notice that there has been a bank fraud of Rs 23 lakh from the official account of KMC. It has been done from the branch of a nationalised bank in Gurgaon. The bank fraud has been done by cloning a cheque and signature of the authorised person," he told reporters here. "We have lodged a complaint at the New Market police station. The bank has decided to revert back the money to KMC's account as the fraud happened due negligence on their part," Hakim said. The Kolkata Police said an investigation was underway, he said. PTI PNT SNESNE