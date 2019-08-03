Knew mediation effort will fail: Adityanath

Ayodhya, Aug 3 (PTI) Visiting here a day after the Supreme Court noted that a mediation panel had not come up with a solution to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he knew that the effort would fail. We knew all along that nothing is going to come out of mediation, he said at a gathering of seers. But it is good. If there is an effort, it is a good thing. There had been mediation before the Mahabharat as well. But the the effort failed, he said. The chief minister was at an event to mark the 16th death anniversary of Paramhans Ram Chandra Das, a prominent advocate of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hold day-to-day hearings from August 6 to decide the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya as efforts to arrive at a settlement through mediation had failed. PTI COR ASHASH