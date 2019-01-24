Kodanad murder case: Court asks accused to appear on Jan 29

Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 24 (PTI) A court here Thursday directed two accused in the Kodanad heist and murder case to appear before it on January 29 on a plea by the police to cancel their bail. When the petition by the investigating officer came up for hearing before district Judge P Vadamalai, the government pleader argued that the accused, Sayan and Manoj were hampering the probe by giving statements on the case. As the counsel for the accused sought time to present their counter, the judge declined to cancel the bail and ordered the two accused to appear before it on January 29. The Tamil Nadu government had last week moved the court to cancel the bail granted to the duo in connection with the case. Samuel Mathew, former Tehelka managing editor had on January 11 released a 16-minute video in which the two accused in the case, had allegedly linked Chief Minsiter K Palaniswami to the case. On April 23, 2017, the security guard of the Kodanad estate, the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's retreat home in Nilgiris district, was murdered in a robbery attempt by a 10-member gang. It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former driver C Kanagaraj and Sayan had allegedly plotted the crime.A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed. PTI COR NVM ROH RHL