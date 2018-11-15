Kohler Announces Nominees for Kohler Bold Design Awards 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Kohler, a global lifestyle brand, has always been at the forefront of re-defining and celebrating design philosophy. With the second edition of Kohler Bold Design Awards, the brand will honor the best of Indian design and architecture to recognize individuals and firms who have redefined design in the last few years. Instituted in 2016 as a biennial event, this is the second edition of these much-awaited awards. Kohler Bold Design Awards 2018 received more than 1200 entries with participation from Indias top architects and firms. The entries were screened basis 5 parameters - Idea, Aesthetics, Details, Practicality and Relevanceby a star-studded jury comprising of renowned international and Indian architects as well as designers such as Abha Narain Lambah, Chitra Vishwanath, Fabio Novembre, Jimmy Lim, Kamal Malik, Pankaj Vir Gupta, Paola Navone, Shahrukh Mistry and Sunita Kohli. The complete list of nominees is available on www.KBDA.asia. The Kohler Bold Design Awards ceremony will be held on November 30, 2018 at the iconic Royal Opera House, Mumbai. The winners of the awards will receive the Golden PencilTM Trophy. About Kohler Co. Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprising of more than 30,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier furniture, cabinetry, and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world's finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, and St. Andrews, Scotland. PWRPWR