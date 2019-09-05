Kohler Unveils an Enthralling, Digital First India Inspired Colors Campaign with Twinkle Khanna

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The three-part digital campaign, Colours by Kohler, is an interpretation of the Indian palette fused with global aestheticsPeacock, Thunder Grey and Truffle define the campaign storytelling that showcases the re-invention of a bath space Kohler, the global lifestyle brand, introduces a new range of colours that encapsulate the vibrancy and grandeur of Indias diversity. As part of its campaign, Colours by Kohler: The India Palette, the brand marked its foray with a digital first, three-part film starring its brand ambassador, Twinkle Khanna. This is yet another creative offering from Kohler which is driven by its philosophy of innovation and excellence to make bathrooms the centerpiece of the home and re-inventing the dynamics of ones home dcor space. The campaign brings alive an enchanting story behind the three colors namely, Peacock, Truffle and Thunder Grey. The version of Peacock is rendered as a shade of teal, evoking an ethnic feel to give a vibrant look of the Indian iconic bird. Truffle is an ode to the Thar Desert, while Thunder Grey is a celebration of the Indian Monsoon. The films establish the same mood by creating a dreamy world, where colours put up a magical show while transforming the mundane white vessel into something inspirational. Kohlers India Palette of colours enables our customers to express themselves with colours that are rooted in Indian sensibilities yet uniquely global. Our endeavor is to make the bathroom the centerpiece of the home, and the India palette of Colours by Kohler is all about re-inventing the bath space. The digital first campaign featuring Twinkle Khanna is a unique attempt at showcasing the magical inspiration behind each colour. With this new meticulously researched range of colours for India, our customers can personalize their bath space to reflect their own unique style, said Mr. Salil Sadanandan, President, Kohler K&B India, Middle East, and Sub Saharan Africa. Watch the film on YouTube:Peacock: www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQq9YZUmYVUTruffle: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qONfFRkdIJgThunder Grey: www.youtube.com/watch?v=q22waGvXYu8 Capturing the essence of the new range, Twinkle Khanna expressed, Colours play a very important role in my life, especially when it comes to my home dcor. I am excited to be a vital part of Kohlers new campaign which comprises of globally trending palettes that draw its inspiration from India, be it the Peacock teal of our national bird, Truffle from the Thar Desert, or Thunder Grey from the Indian monsoon. While All the three shades have their own charisma and grandeur, Peacock is my personal favourite, more so because it expresses my personality better. I am confident that these vessels inspired by the Indian palette will transform the powder room into a centrepiece of the house in a unique way. With this exquisite range of colours infusing new character to bath spaces, bathrooms will never have to be just white, chrome or boring again. You can give your bath space a new lease of life by composing a subtly luxurious look that is extremely unique and contemporary. Conceptualized by Dentsu Webchutney, the three films are shot by the ace Director Anupam Mishra, the three-part digital campaign showcases the new collection with shades and strokes that are globally trending yet trace their roots to the quintessential culture of India. The digital first campaign has been kicked off with a targeted 360-degree robust plan, followed by impact digital properties like CPM YouTube Masthead, Hotstar Masthead and roadbloacks in relevant digital media channels. In addition, the campaign will be promoted across OOH and Magazines. The overall estimated reach of the digital campaign is 30 million and will garner more than 10 million+ views. About Kohler Co.Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of Americas oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 30,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier furniture, cabinetry, and tile; and owner/operator of two of the worlds finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, and St Andrews, Scotland. Image 1: Kohler PeacockImage 2: Kohler - Truffle PWRPWR