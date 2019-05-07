Kolkata boy, Bengaluru girl become first students to score 100 per cent marks in ISC exam

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan have become the first students to score a perfect 100 percentage marks in the ISC class 12 examinations, results of which were announced Tuesday.While Swaminathan is a student of humanities, Dewang is from the science stream.An avid dog-lover who works for rescuing puppies, Vibha, a student of the Mallya Aditi International School, wants to be a lawyer and is aiming to get admitted to the National Law School, Bengaluru."I have given my best to it. I hope I get through. As far as class 12 was concerned, I made it a point to balance my schedule so it was not too much studies. Dedicated hours with extra activities to help me rejuvenate and keep me motivated did the job fine for me," she told PTI.While Vibha's mother is a Montessori teacher, her father is a techie.Looking forward to following her footsteps are her two siblings--a brother studying in class 6 and sister, who is in class 10.For Dewang, who dreams of being a scientist, the 100 percent score is a massive motivation."It gives a kick to perform well but it is a cloud nine feeling to be the one who did it first. This will remain with me forever," the student of La Martiniere For Boys, Kolkata, said.The second rank in the ISC examination has been shared by 16 students with 399 out of 400 marks, while the third position has been bagged by 36 students with 398 marks. PTI GJS IJT