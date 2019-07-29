Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Mukul Roy in cash recovery case

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) A city court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with a cash recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area last year. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, issued the warrant against Roy on a prayer by the Burrabazar police station, alleging non-cooperation on his part in investigation into the case. Investigating officers had served Roy with a notice earlier this year to appear at the police station for interrogation in connection with the recovery, his lawyer Subhasish Dasgupta said. Dasgupta said a petition by the BJP leader challenging the notice is already pending before the Delhi High Court. "As such, the warrant was issued despite pendancy of the petition mentioned before a bench of the Delhi High Court, and it is likely to be taken up by an appropriate bench on Tuesday," he said. Roy alleged that Monday's development was politically motivated, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants him arrested in order to thwart BJP's organisational activities in the state. "This is a politically motivated move. Banerjee has targeted me and (Barrackpore BJP MP) Arjun (Singh), as she knows that if we are removed (arrested), the organisational activities of the BJP in Bengal can be affected," Roy told PTI. Dasgupta also claimed that Roy has turned 65 and he can be questioned at his place of residence or at the police station under which his residence is located. He added that the saffron party leader is willing to assist the investigation as and when required. The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 19 lakh from a person in Burrabazar area on July 31, 2018, leading to his arrest along with a few others. Roy's phone number allegedly featured in one of the arrested person's call list. PTI AMR RBT RCJ