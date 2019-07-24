Kolkata East West Metro will ferry 1 million people a day by 2035: Rly official

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The 16.6-km Kolkata East West Metro will ferry an estimated one million passengers per day by 2035, a senior Railway official said on Wednesday.The project, to be completed by 2021, will also have the county's first underwater tunnel.The 520-metre twin tunnel, one east-bound and the other west-bound, is built 30 metres below the riverbed. Commuters between Howrah and Mahakaran metro stations will be under the river for only about a minute when the train passes through the tunnel at a speed of 80 km per hour."According to our estimation, by 2035, one million passengers will be using this metro line every day," the official said.The official also said that a 5-km stretch between Salt Lake and Howrah has already received approval from the Commissioner, Railway Safety, and will be operationalised soon. PTI ASG IJT