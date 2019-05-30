Kolkata ex-top cop moves Cal HC, seeks quashing of CBI notice in chit fund case

Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) ADG CID Rajeev Kumar on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the quashing of notice served on him by the CBI in connection with allegedsuppression of facts in the Saradha chit fund scam probe.The CBI had sent a notice to Kumar asking him toappear before it for assisting the probe into the case.Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee granted leave toKumar's counsel for filing a petition in the registry of thecourt and moved the matter for hearing at 2 pm.Earlier in the day, Kumar's counsel had moved thevacation bench of the high court and prayed for leave to filethe petition.The state government recently reinstated formerKolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was removed by the poll panel as Additional Director General, CID, before the seventh phase of polling.The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea ofKumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in themulti-crore chit fund scam case.A vacation bench of the apex court, headed by JusticeArun Mishra, said Kumar can approach the Calcutta High Court or a trial court here for seeking relief in the case. PTI AMR RMS CK