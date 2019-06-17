Kolkata magician drowns after live stunt turns fatal

Kolkata, Jun 16 (PTI) A live stunt meant to surprise people turned fatal as the magician performing the act reportedly drowned in river Ganges here Sunday, police said. Chanchal Lahiri, in an attempt to show his skills, entered the water with his arms and legs tied. He, however, could not come out of the river, they said. "He tied his legs and hands with chains and went into the river with the help of a crane. He wanted to show his audience that he would emerge out of the water, but his plans went haywire. After he was dropped into the water, he could not be spotted," a police official said.The incident took place below the Howrah Bridge under North Port Police Station limits, he said.The police have launched a search operation for Lahiri with help from the disaster management department."We tried to spot him. But it seems the stream has swept him away. Our divers dived deep, but could not locate him. We have temporarily stopped our search due to darkness. We will launch the search early Monday morning," the official said. Lahiri, police sources, said had taken permission to show the stunts. "But there were no proper security measures with him," they said. PTI SCH SRY