Kolkata metro sees rise in occupancy & revenues during April-Dec '18

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Kolkata metro has shown around 3.5-per cent increase in passenger occupancy and more than four-per cent jump in revenues during the first nine months of the 2018-19 financial year, a statement said Thursday. From April 1-December 31, the Metro Railway carried a little over 16-crore passengers, which is 3.55-per cent higher than the 15.6-crore passengers who travelled during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, it said. The earnings have also gone up from Rs 147 crore to Rs 153 crore during the same period, an increase of 4.32 per cent, it added. PTI ASGHMB