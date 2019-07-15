Kolkata Metro tragedy: Commissioner of Railway Safety visits Park Street station

Kolkata, Jul 15 (PTI) The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Metro Circle) Monday visited the Park Street metro station following the horrific death of a man who was dragged by a train after his hand got stuck between its doors. CRS (Metro Circle) G P Garg made the mandatory site visit, which has to be done within 72 hours of an accident, and he will formally begin investigation into the accident on July 18, Metro Railway spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said. He minutely checked the rake and the coach where the accident had occurred Monday, she said. The newly-inducted 'Medha' rake manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Perumbur has been withdrawn from operation along with another one after the accident, Banerjee said. The ICF had delivered five 'Medha' rakes to the Kolkata Metro in a staggered manner since 2017, of which two were inducted in service in April this year after a 20-month hibernation. The CRS also held a meeting with Kolkata Metro General Manager P C Sharma and went to the Noapara car-shed where maintenance work of the metro trains is done. An FIR was registered on Sunday against the Metro Railway after a complaint alleging negligence on its part was lodged by the man's family. The accident took place on Saturday when Sajal Kanjilal, a resident of Kasba area of south Kolkata, was trying to board a Kabi Subhash-bound train. According to eyewitnesses, Kanjilal fell on the tracks as the train entered the tunnel. It came to a halt, with four of its eight coaches still at the platform, after staff and passengers outside raised an alarm. The man was rushed to the SSKM Hospital, where the doctors declared him "brought dead". Questions are being raised over the sensor technology used in the rakes and its alleged failure to detect Kanjilal's hand between the doors, which will also be part of the inquiry by the CRS, the official said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday ordered a police inquiry into the incident, which she described as very unfortunate. PTI AMR SNS AAR