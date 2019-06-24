Korean ambassador signs agreement for providing assistance in prosthetic limbs sector

Jaipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Korean Ambassador to India Bong-kil Shin on Monday launched 'Jaipur Foot Korea', a collaborative initiative between Korea and Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), a prosthetic limb organisation. Under this agreement, Korea will provide financial and technical assistance to further research and development collaboration in the med-tech sector specifically in the area of prosthetic limbs, bionic arms, 3-D printing-based Flat foot solution and mobility solutions, according to a release issued here. The Korean ambassador, who visited the Jaipur Foot centre with experts, said the agreement will open up access to Korean med-tech students to join the various prosthetic fitment camps in various countries and participate in certificate programmes offered by Jaipur Foot. He said the agreement will also open up opportunities for overseas development assistance and grants from the Government of Korea and donations from private institutions and corporations from Korea to India. D R Mehta, founder and the chief patron of Jaipur Foot Organisation, and others were present on the occasion. PTI SDA SNESNE