Korean design brand Beccos forays into India, aims 50 stores by mid 2019

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) South Korean designer brand Beccos has forayed into the Indian market and is looking at having around 50 stores by mid-2019, said a top company official.Also, the company has plans to invest around Rs 100 crore. The company is expecting a revenue of around Rs 200-250 crore in the next fiscal as the Hong Kong-headquartered firm is sensing a great potential from the Indian market.Besides, the company is also looking to tap the potential of the online sales and may consider to have its e-commerce channels after a year. "We see tremendous potential in the Indian market and will be expanding our retail presence to 50 stores by mid 2019, across key locations at an investment of over Rs 100 crore," Beccos Global CEO Dabin Wang told PTI.He added: "We expect a revenue of Rs 200-250 crore by FY2019-20." The company would have stores on company-owned-company-operated and franchise patterns."We would have a mix of both franchise and company operated stores," he said. Beccos would have a merchandise line-up consisting of daily-need household items, mobile accessories, cosmetics, fashion accessories, luggage, home dcor, stationary and baby products.Beccos on Thursday opened its first store in the city at Kamala Nagar and has plans to open two more stores by next week. PTI KRH MKJ