Koregaon-Bhima case: Justice Bhat recuses himself from hearing Navlakha's plea

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Justice S Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court on Thursday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, who has challenged the Bombay High Court order refusing to quash an FIR lodged against him in the Koregaon Bhima violence case.Justice Bhat's recusal came days after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justice B R Gavai had recused themselves from hearing Navlakha's plea.Navlakha's plea came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat. At the outset, justice Bhat recused from hearing the matter after which the bench said the plea will come up for hearing on Friday before another bench.