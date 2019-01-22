Kota honey trap case: 3 accused sent to 2-day police custody

Kota (RJ), Jan 22 (PTI) A court sent three people to two-day police custody in connection with a honey trap case in Rajasthan's Kota city, an official said Tuesday. Sudhir Shrivastav (51), Puja Meghwal (23) and Radha Shukla (19), all residents of Kota city, were produced before a local court Monday which sent them to police custody for two days, the Circle in-charge (CI), Jawahar Nagar police station, Manoj Sikarwal said. Two Rajasthan police constables -- Yogesh Choudhary and Ravindra Malik -- were also allegedly involved in the case, the CI said, adding that the duo was absconding since Tuesday night. Recently, Malik was suspended and sent to police line after a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was lodged against him, he said. The CI said Radha Shukla and Sudhir Shrivastav's names surfaced during investigation. He said Puja Meghwal allegedly used to change her name to Puja Meena while honey trapping. Similar cases have been lodged against Puja Meghwal in the city's Dadabari and Anantpura police stations, Sikarwal said, adding that further layers of the nexus are likely to be unearthed after the interrogation is complete. Three months ago, the accused allegedly tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from Tejveer Malik, a manager of de-addiction centre in Dadabari area here. PTI CORR AD AD SNESNE