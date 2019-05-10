Kota jail starts basic education facility for female inmates

Kota (Rajasthan), May 10 (PTI) A basic education school has been started for 44 female prisoners of Kota central jail, an official said Friday. The on-campus teaching and learning facility was started on Thursday to help the inmates with their courses and to enable them to study further, the official said. Several female prisoners here are enrolled into secondary, higher secondary courses affiliated to NCERT and few of them are also doing IGNOU courses, Kota jail superintendent Suman Maliwal said. This on-campus teaching will help the prisoners to understand and learn better, she added. The school will be managed and run by Sarvoday Education group, which will teach inmates of different educational levels and also those who are illiterates, she said. The females here are eager to learn and wish to resume their studies, Maliwal said. The school facility will help in eliminating illiteracy among some of the inmates and upgrade qualifications of the educated ones, Maliwal said. The jail is also upgrading its already existing library with more books, she said. PTI CORR MAZCK