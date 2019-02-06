Kota railway earned Rs 15 crore as fines for ticket-less travel

Kota, Feb 6 (PTI) The Kota railway division has recovered Rs 14.96 crore as penalties from passengers who travelled without ticket during April last year to January 2019, a statement said. The railways had recovered Rs 13.36 crore during the same period in 2017-18 compared to Rs 14.96 crore during 2018-19, an increase of 11.94 per cent, said Divisional Railway Manager U C Joshi. He said that in January 2019 alone Rs 1.25 crore was recovered as penalty from passengers travelling without ticket. In the past 10 months, 2.95-lakh passengers were apprehended after they were found travelling without ticket, which is 9.89 per cent more than the same period previous year (2017-18). The division has achieved the penalty recovery target given by the Railway Board, he added. PTI AGHMB