Kotak Bank partners with C2FO for tech solution

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank Monday announced a tie-up with C2FO for risk-free solution to manage working capital more efficiently.The bank's partnership with C2FO adds additional layers of depth to meet the increasing working capital needs of businesses across the country, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.C2FO's technology combined with Kotak's strong lending and structuring capabilities will allow customers to design and implement innovative working capital solutions that improve their own bottom line, it said.Customers of Kotak can access early payment on approved invoices when they want, and at desired discount rates using C2FO, thus providing businesses with access to affordable capital, it said.Using C2FO enables vendors to turn receivables into cash flow and corporates to turn payables into income, it added.