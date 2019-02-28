scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Kotak Mahindra, Allahabad Bank reduce MCLR

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank Thursday said it has reduced MCLR rates for various tenors by 0.05 percentage with effect from March 1.For one-year tenor loan, the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) stands at 9 per cent, down from 9.05 per cent at present, the bank said in a BSE filing.The one-year tenor loan is the benchmark to price most of the consumer loans.Among others, the bank has cut the MCLR for overnight, three-month and six-month tenors by 0.05 percentage each to 8.30 per cent, 8.60 per cent and 8.80 per cent, respectively.The lender will review and publish the MCLRs on a monthly basis, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.State-run Allahabad Bank has cut down its one-year MCLR by 0.10 percentage to 8.65 per cent with effect from March 1, 2019, the bank said in a regulatory filing."The asset liability management committee (ALCO) of the bank has reviewed the existing MCLRs and decided for a downward revision of MCLRs by 10 basis points for all tenors," the lender said.For 2 and 3 years, it is down to 8.85 per cent and 8.95 per cent, respectively. PTI KPM ANUANU

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos